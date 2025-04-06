National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 592.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,437 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,476,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,941,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,028,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of JEF opened at $43.08 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

