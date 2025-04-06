National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,877 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 466,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.01 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

