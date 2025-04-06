National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

