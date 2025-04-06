Geode Capital Management LLC Has $282.24 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,759 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $282,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,640. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,578.36. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,207 shares of company stock worth $41,683,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

