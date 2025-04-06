Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,766,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after buying an additional 402,211 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $173.79 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

