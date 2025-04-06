KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,458,000 after purchasing an additional 326,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.3 %

MDLZ stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

