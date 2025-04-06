Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 120 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HubSpot by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $500.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,564.93, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

