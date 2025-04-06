Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $541.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

