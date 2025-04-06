Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $207,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

