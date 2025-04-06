Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 438.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYD opened at $40.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

