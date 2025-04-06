Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $10,481,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 62.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.24.

Danaher Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $181.42 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $181.20 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

