National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $157.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

