Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.90 and last traded at $126.72, with a volume of 801135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.71.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

