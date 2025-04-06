Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Trading Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.77. 462,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,053,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Citigroup downgraded Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This represents a 8.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 78.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 2,986,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,306 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

