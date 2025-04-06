Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 22,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 492,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,376.37. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after acquiring an additional 594,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.