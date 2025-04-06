ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.09. 2,325,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,466,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,159,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87,345 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,184.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,226,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,458 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 772,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,254,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,898 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

