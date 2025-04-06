LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.58 and last traded at $62.72. 14,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 229,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 801.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in LGI Homes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

