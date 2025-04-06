Allison Dorval Sells 3,350 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $13,902.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,112. This trade represents a 20.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $321.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

