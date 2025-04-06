Stephen W. Laut Buys 980 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,757.00.
Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total transaction of C$105,050.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$139,761.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.32.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 6.7 %
CNQ stock opened at C$39.24 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$37.11 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm has a market cap of C$82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.21.
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
