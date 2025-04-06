Stephen W. Laut Buys 980 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,757.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total transaction of C$105,050.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$139,761.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.32.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

CNQ stock opened at C$39.24 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$37.11 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm has a market cap of C$82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.53.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

