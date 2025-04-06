Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,748. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $10.22 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 196,094 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.