Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,748. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Sun Country Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $10.22 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.
