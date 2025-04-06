Insider Buying: Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1) Insider Purchases 465,000 Shares of Stock

Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1 – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Crofton purchased 465,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,785.00 ($13,809.09).
Kevin Crofton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Kevin Crofton bought 455,000 shares of Adisyn stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,295.00 ($13,512.12).
Adisyn Price Performance
About Adisyn
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adisyn
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Adisyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adisyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.