Gregory Bittar Buys 250,000 Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bittar acquired 250,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,750.00 ($24,090.91).
Lotus Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $526.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.58.
About Lotus Resources
