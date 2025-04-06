Gregory Bittar Buys 250,000 Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bittar acquired 250,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,750.00 ($24,090.91).

The company has a market cap of $526.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi; and holds a 100% interest in the Letlhakane uranium project situated in Botswana. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

