Angela Dorothy Johnson Buys 5,600 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.64.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.34 and a 52-week high of C$7.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

