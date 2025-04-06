Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 2,816 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 3.7 %

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Horace Mann Educators

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.