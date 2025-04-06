National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.69 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.