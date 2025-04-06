National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $223.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

