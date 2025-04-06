Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

