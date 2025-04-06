Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,545 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $30,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Rexford Industrial Realty



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

