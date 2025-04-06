Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $264,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Down 3.9 %

PNTG stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Read Our Latest Report on PNTG

About The Pennant Group

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.