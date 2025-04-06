Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $303.38 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $303,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

