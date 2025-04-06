Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $184,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.76. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

OraSure Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other OraSure Technologies news, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Kenny acquired 47,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 190,284 shares of company stock valued at $600,348 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

