5,500 Shares in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Acquired by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Stock Down 5.0 %

Strattec Security stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $53.01.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.