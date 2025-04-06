Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $248,000 in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ZimVie by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 121,053 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 267,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZIMV

ZimVie Profile

(Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.