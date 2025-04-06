15,890 Shares in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Purchased by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $3,990,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,382,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,879,940.96. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

TZOO opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

