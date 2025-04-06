South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOBO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get South Bow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOBO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

South Bow Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,249,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $126,068,000.

South Bow stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Bow will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.