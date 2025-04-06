Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $167.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,232 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $167,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.66 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

