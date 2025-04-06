First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $192,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 889,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

