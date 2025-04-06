Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $236.21 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,853,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,154 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $236,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

