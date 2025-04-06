Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in QuinStreet by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

