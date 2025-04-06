Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $33,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $269.61. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.28 and a 52 week high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

