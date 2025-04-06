Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 80,622 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $34,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atlassian by 17.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in Atlassian by 50.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.16. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.73.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,342.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,984 shares in the company, valued at $117,527,870.80. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,981 shares of company stock valued at $71,914,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

