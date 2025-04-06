Prudential PLC Sells 734 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $287.11 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $282.42 and a one year high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.49. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.30.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

