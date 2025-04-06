Raymond Smith-Roberts Buys 790,000 Shares of AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMAGet Free Report) insider Raymond Smith-Roberts bought 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,770.00 ($30,163.64).

AMA Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited operates vehicle and heavy motor collision repair facilities in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and genuine, reclaimed, and aftermarket parts, as well as collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair sectors.

