Raymond Smith-Roberts Buys 790,000 Shares of AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Smith-Roberts bought 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,770.00 ($30,163.64).
AMA Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About AMA Group
