John Mccartney Sells 500 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $71,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,103.07. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $137.76 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $153.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HURN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

