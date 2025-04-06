Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII) Insider Buys A$45,070.35 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Free Report) insider Michael Black bought 69,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$45,070.35 ($27,315.36).
Almonty Industries Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $525.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.47.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Stock Average Calculator
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.