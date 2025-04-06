Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Der Valk Eric Van Sells 525 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $59,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,201.42. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Der Valk Eric Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.