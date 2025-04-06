Insider Buying: Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM) Insider Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Rathjen acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$57,000.00 ($34,545.45).
Future Battery Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.29.
Future Battery Minerals Company Profile
