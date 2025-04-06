Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.51, but opened at $32.30. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 11,748 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AC

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $692.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.