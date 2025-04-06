Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $17.33. Bilibili shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 2,028,386 shares.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bilibili by 1,064.9% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,941 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 351,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

