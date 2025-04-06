ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 733,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 269,049 shares.The stock last traded at $107.33 and had previously closed at $123.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Get ESAB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESAB by 21.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,001,000 after buying an additional 337,983 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of ESAB by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.